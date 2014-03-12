afrol in English - ?y en espa?ol!





By COUNTRY - Africa news

Algeria | Angola | Benin | Botswana | Burkina Faso | Burundi | Cameroon | Cape Verde | Central African Republic | Chad | Comoros | Congo Brazzaville | Congo Kinshasa | Côte d'Ivoire | Djibouti | Egypt | Equatorial Guinea | Eritrea | Ethiopia | Gabon | Gambia | Ghana | Guinea | Guinea-Bissau | Kenya | Lesotho | Liberia | Libya | Madagascar | Malawi | Mali | Mauritania | Mauritius | Morocco | Mozambique | Namibia | Niger | Nigeria | Réunion and Mayotte | Rwanda | São Tomé and Príncipe | Senegal | Seychelles | Sierra Leone | Somalia | Somaliland* | South Africa | South Sudan | Sudan | Swaziland | Tanzania | Togo | Tunisia | Uganda | Western Sahara | Zambia | Zimbabwe

* not recognised

About afrol News:


Autentiske matoppskrifter fra hele verden finner du p? Verdensmat.no:
R?union Portugal Aserbajdsjan Serbia Tyskland Seychellene Bosnia Spania Libanon Belgia India Kroatia Hellas Italia Komorene Georgia Mauritius ?sterrike Romania Frankrike Ungarn










 
China wholesale online through DHgate.com
Journal Reporter
Automated Trading Robots
Visa waiver program
TBR ? Brokers List
Travel for less using promo codes from PromoCodeWatch.com
Nigerian coupon codes
Views on youtube
Binary Options Robot Review
Real Followers and Likes
Lifestyle Magazine Online
To read the best, most unbiased reviews of online casinos , go to Best Deal Casinos
Free Shipping wedding dresses to every bride on Weddingdresstrend.com


Autentiske matoppskrifter fra hele verden finner du p? Verdensmat.no:
Gazpacho B?rek Kartoffelsalat Taboul? Gulasj Alb?ndigas Cevapi Rougaille Zwiebelbrot Klopse Giouvetsi Paella Pljeskavica Flammkuchen Tapenade Langosj Chatsjapuri Pasulj Lassi Kartoffelpuffer Tortilla Raznjici Kn?del Pica pau Lentejas B?uf bourguignon Brenneslesuppe Japrak sarma Proia S?bsi kavurma Korianderchutney Pulpo a la gallega Sardinske calamares


 
Latest Economy Headlines
» Rwanda succeeds including citizens in formal financial sector
» Ethiopia plans Africa's biggest dam
» "Cutting aid to Malawi over corruption will endanger lives"
» Morocco to get free trade access to Europe
» Libya "could produce more solar power than oil"
» Ghaddafi disappears from Libyan notes
» Namibia still enjoying sustainable growth
» Large budget aid programme for Tunisia
» Abidjan seeks quick economic recovery
» Unions to stop Walmart entering South Africa
Rwanda
Rwanda succeeds including citizens in formal financial sector

afrol News - It is called "financial inclusion", and it is a key government policy in Rwanda. The goal is that, by 2020, 90 percent of the population is to have and actively use bank accounts. And in only four years, financial inclusion has doubled in Rwanda.

Famine warning: "South Sudan is imploding"

afrol News - The UN's humanitarian agencies now warn about a devastating famine in Sudan and especially in South Sudan, where the situation is said to be "imploding". Relief officials are appealing to donors to urgently fund life-saving activities in the two countries.
Guinea
Panic in West Africa after Ebola outbreak in Guinea

afrol News - Fear is spreading all over West Africa after the health ministry in Guinea confirmed the first Ebola outbreak in this part of Africa. According to official numbers, at least 86 are infected and 59 are dead as a result of this very contagious disease.
Ethiopia
Ethiopia tightens its already strict anti-gay laws

afrol News - It is already a crime being homosexual in Ethiopia, but parliament is now making sure the anti-gay laws will be applied in practical life. No pardoning of gays will be allowed in future, but activist fear this only is a signal of further repression being prepared.
Ethiopia
Ethiopia plans Africa's biggest dam

afrol News / Africa Renewal - Ethiopia's ambitious plan to build a US$ 4.2 billion dam in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, 40 km from its border with Sudan, is expected to provide 6,000 megawatts of electricity, enough for its population plus some excess it can sell to neighbouring countries.
Malawi
"Cutting aid to Malawi over corruption will endanger lives"

afrol News - As Malawi faces its worst-ever corruption scandals, donors are now freezing their aid. But Charles Mkula, head of Malawi's journalists, told afrol News that this will only victimise the extremely poor country and create political chaos.
Nigeria
Wave of executions in Nigeria after 7-year break

afrol News - Four hangings have already been executed and a fifth is in preparation in Nigeria. The country had imposed a moratorium on state executions in 2006, but governors are now rushed to sign death warrants as President Goodluck Jonathan lifted the ban.
Madagascar
"Uncontrolled locust plague" hitting Madagascar

afrol News - In Madagascar, "a largely uncontrolled locust plague" is in development, which by September is expected to infest two-thirds of the large island. If not checked, the locusts will finish off the entire crops of more than half of the population.
Kenya | World
New schedule set for Kenyatta war crimes trial

afrol News - Despite massive pressure to stop the prosecution of Kenya's recently elected President, Uhuru Kenyatta, the International Criminal Court (ICC) today set a new date for the trial against the state leader. Mr Kenyatta is accused of crimes against humanity.
Mali
Breakthrough in Mali peace process

afrol News - A preliminary peace accord between the conflict parties in Mali was yesterday signed in Ouagadougou. The accord allows for a ceasefire and the peaceful holding of elections in all of Mali in July, also in areas controlled by Tuareg rebels.
» UN will not monitor human rights in Western Sahara
» Central African Republic falling apart
» Kenyatta secures tight victory in Kenya
» Cape Verde to produce dragon fruit
Feature articles

Malawi
Shaping the outlook of journalism in Malawi

afrol News - Age is unhurriedly catching up with him as clearly as is signalled by the whitened parts of the hair on his head and on his beard. As the sun passionately kisses away Blantyre City, the nifty man indistinguishably moves with a laptop bag to the corner of the bar where he perches himself on a stool as a maître d'hôtel uninvitedly flashes a glass of white wine on the spur of the moment in front of the seemingly unnoticeable guest.

Read more

Eritrea
Eritrea "celebrates" 20 years of terror

afrol News - In May 2013, 20 years have passed since Eritreans euphorically celebrated their long-fought independence from Ethiopia. The Asmara government reports of large anniversary celebrations all over the country, bur in reality, most Eritreans would prefer to escape Africa's most brutal dictatorship.

Read more

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's "crazy opera", a dream coming true

afrol News - Even architect Diébédo Francis Kèrè "thought it was a joke" when he was commissioned to build an opera village in the Burkinabe countryside to host the African parallel of Germany's famous Bayreuth Festival. Not any more.

Read more

Seychelles
Seychelles cuisine; imperfect paradise

afrol News - The market in Seychelles reveals the quality and quantity of ingredients needed for a creative Creole dish. Fish most people never have seen and tens of chilli varieties set the stage.

Read more